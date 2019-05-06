Budget to be presented in NA on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly budget session will commence in the last week of this month and next year’s fiscal budget will be presented in the house on May 24. The budget document will be transmitted to Senate the same evening since Senate will also be starting its session on the same day. The two houses which are currently in session will be adjourned sine die on May 13.

Well placed parliamentary sources told The News that adviser to the prime minister for finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will present the budget in the National Assembly. The opposition has decided to challenge authority of the adviser to place budget documents in the National Assembly.

The opposition stalwarts, who put their heads together on Monday to evolve strategy to deal with the upcoming events in parliament, are convinced that an adviser cannot put up the budget in the house. Former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is of the view that legal experts should examine if an adviser to the prime minister who isn’t elected for any house could perform the duty of presenting budget in the house.

The parliamentary sources maintained that State Minister Hamad Azhar, who was declared elected from Lahore in 2018 general elections could present budget document in the National Assembly. It is certain that he will transmit the budget to Senate, and he will pilot the debate in the Upper House of parliament regarding budget. The sources said that the government has planned to adopt the finance bill on or before 31st of May that will mark the passage of the budget. With that the two houses will be prorogued.

The ruling party is trying its level best to keep its allies in the government support intact and place them on its right side for adoption of the budget. The government will have to work hard for the purpose since it has very thin majority in the National Assembly, the sources reminded.