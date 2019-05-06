Offices of eight illegal housing societies razed

GUJRANWALA: The GDA teams Monday demolished surrounding walls and offices of eight illegal housing societies. GDA Chairman Sheikh Amir Rehman said the administration of all illegal housing societies had been advised to complete their legal formalities. He the GDA teams had demolished walls, offices and gates of eight illegal housing societies. Cases against the owners are also registered.

mock exercise: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Monday inspected a mock exercise organised by the Rescue 1122 at Upper Chenab Canal. On the occasion, the DC said mock exercises were helpful in enhancing abilities of rescue 1122 officials and such drills should be conducted regularly to meet any emergency situation especially in flood season.