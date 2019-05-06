close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

Offices of eight illegal housing societies razed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The GDA teams Monday demolished surrounding walls and offices of eight illegal housing societies. GDA Chairman Sheikh Amir Rehman said the administration of all illegal housing societies had been advised to complete their legal formalities. He the GDA teams had demolished walls, offices and gates of eight illegal housing societies. Cases against the owners are also registered.

mock exercise: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Monday inspected a mock exercise organised by the Rescue 1122 at Upper Chenab Canal. On the occasion, the DC said mock exercises were helpful in enhancing abilities of rescue 1122 officials and such drills should be conducted regularly to meet any emergency situation especially in flood season.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan