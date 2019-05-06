Family of killed man protests delay in autopsy

TOBA TEK SINGH: Relatives of a murdered man Monday blocked Kamalia-Chichawatni Road against the delay in his postmortem. According to the protesters, Attiq was shot dead by his opponents and five hours had elapsed but doctors were not conducting his autopsy.

They said the doctors were delaying on the pretext of some reports from Kamalia city police. The protesters took the body from the hospital and put it in the middle of the road and set fire to tyres. The protesters ended protest when the Kamalia Assistant Commissioner asked the Kamalia THQ hospital authorities to conduct the autopsy.

RS 2M SNATCHED: Bandits took away Rs2 million from a trader and injured him at Gojra on Monday. According to police, Zahid Rauf Kamboh, owner of a distribution agency, was on the way to a bank with his one employee to deposit Rs 2 million. Four bandits intercepted them and snatched the cash and injured them.

The owner and his servant were taken to the THQ hospital Gojra. Police are investigating. OBITUARY: PPP senior vice president Kamalia tehsil Rana Iftikhar Ahmad died on Monday after a brief illness. Scores of citizens and politicians attended his funeral.