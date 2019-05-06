Confidence-building: CM directs police to interact with general public

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the police and security forces to develop communication with the general public for confidence building.

He directed the provincial police chief to ensure patrolling of the cops during congressional prayers, especially during Taraweeh in Ramazan.Chairing a security review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan directed the Police Department to come up with an effective security plan for the upcoming elections in the newly merged tribal districts.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General Police Muhammad Naeem Khan, all divisional commissioners, DIGs and other senior officers.

According to an official handout, the meeting was briefed on the prevailing law and order situation, security arrangements for the month of Ramazan and progress on policing in the newly merged districts.

The participants were informed that special committees had been established at district and divisional level for making appropriate security arrangements during Ramazan whereas instructions have been issued to Regional Police Officers/District Police Officials for strict surveillance of anti-social elements.

Instructions were issued to RPOs/DPOs for making surprise visits to marketplaces to check overcharging, hoarding and ensure implementation of government-approved market rates.

The meeting was informed that special police reserves had been raised to meet any emergencies whereas special measures would be undertaken to control the misuse of loudspeakers during Ramazan.As for the law and order situation in the province, the meeting was informed that a total of 54 street crimes were registered from January to April.