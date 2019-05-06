Kashmiris boycott as final phase of Indian polls ends

ISLAMABAD: People overwhelmingly Monday boycotted the fifth and final phase of Indian parliamentary election drama in Shopian and Pulwama districts in Held Kashmir.

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections witnessed a 63.5 per cent turnout as 51 constituencies in sevenstates votes Monday, the Election Commission said. According to KMS, over 97 percent voters stayed away from the polling process.

The polling booths wore a deserted look and on several booths no single voter came to vote on Islamabad’s Shopian and Pulwama districts Monday. All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads.

Call for the shutdown and boycott was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. Mobile internet service remained suspended in South Kashmir, while train service between Baramulla and Banihal was also cancelled. People from all walks of life joined a protest march in Srinagar against state oppression and failures of the authorities to provide basic facilities to the people.

According to KMS, holding banners and placards and shouting slogans, protesters started the march from Magarmal Bagh and proceeded towards civil secretariat. However, a large contingent of police interrupted the procession near the civil secretariat.

The protest march was organised by Awami Ittehad Party led by engineer Rasheed. The protesters condemned the arrest spree unleashed by Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory and sought immediate release of political prisoners including Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Altaf Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Zahoor Watali, Fayyaz Hamid, Mushtaq Veeri, Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Masarrat Alam Butt and Sarjan Barkati.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has denounced the shifting of its chief spokesman, advocate Zahid Ali, from Srinagar Central Jail to Kotbhalwal Jail in Jammu, terming it a grave violation of prisoners’ rights.

Over two dozen youth were injured when Indian troops fired pellets and bullets on protesters in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama districts. According to KMS, at least five persons were injured after the troops used brute force and fired shells on protesters in Saraf Kadal and Kadikadal areas of Srinagar.

Twenty more youth were injured as Indian police and paramilitary forces resorted to pellet and teargas shelling on protesters in different areas of Shopian and Pulwama districts. On the other hand, unidentified persons hurled a grenade towards a polling station in Rahmoo area Pulwama district Monday morning. A petrol bomb was hurled by the unknown men at polling booth 47 located at Hergam Bathnoor in Tral.

Clashes between Indian troops and protesters were going till the filing of this report. Some unidentified persons also set ablaze a Panchayat Ghar, building of revenue department (patwar khana) and a polling station set up in Govt High School Rajpora building in Pulwama district. Meanwhile, two Indian troops were injured in an IED blast at Khanthawala in Kupwara district.