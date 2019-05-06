Shahpur Jail riots

Prisoners make officials hostage, set barracks on fire

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Large number of prisoners in Shahpur district jail Monday rebelled against the administration and took several officials hostage by snatching their weapons.

According to reports, the prisoners were protesting against the harsh attitude of jail authorities, particularly the jail superintendent Waheed Khan, who had taken charge only 20 days ago and had been refusing to accept the demand of lenient treatment.

The trouble began when superintendent was taking round of the barracks, and some prisoners overpowered his four guards and took them hostage. Jail authorities alerted district administration which sent police enforcement and security forces from Sargodha, which cordoned off the jail and began firing teargas shells into the barracks. But the prisoners set fire to several barracks as they refused to release the hostages. Finally, DIG Prisons Rana Abdul Rauf reached the jail and managed in getting release the hostages after negotiating with the prisoners. He persuaded the prisoners to free the hostages, assuring them of lenient treatment in future.