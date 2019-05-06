close
Tue May 07, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 7, 2019

FIR lodged against PTM MNA, 11 others for provocative speeches

PESHAWAR: A First Information Report (FIR) has reportedly been registered against Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Ali Wazir, and 11 others for inciting rebellion against the state while staging a protest in North Waziristan.

The FIR was filed on the instructions of District Police Office, North Waziristan district against Ali Wazir, the MNA from South Waziristan, Riaz Khan, Qasim Khan and nine others for making provocative speeches at Shawa in Mir Ali sub-division and leading sloganeering against the state institutions.

They made speeches during a protest against the construction of the proposed Kurram Tangi dam. The dam is being opposed by the local tribes as they claim they weren’t consulted about the project.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activists joined the protest and their leaders Ali Wazir and others made speeches in which the state institutions were criticised. The military spokesman, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, at a recent press conference said the PTM’s time was up as it had received funds from hostile intelligence agencies, India’s RAW and Afghanistan’s NDS, to destabilise Pakistan.

