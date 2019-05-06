PTI may move court, ECP against Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday hinted at moving the court as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against appointment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz as vice-president of the PML-N.

A source close to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told The News that presently, a decision was made to consult legal experts on moving the court and the Election Commission, challenging Maryam’s appointment as PML-N vice-president, as she had been convicted b a court of law.

“Under the relevant laws, a convicted person can’t hold a party office. Whereas, Maryam has been given relief but her sentence stays very much there,” he maintained.

In an unexpected recent move, Maryam was made one of the 16 vice-presidents of PML-N along with her cousin and son of ex-chief minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz. This development with Shahbaz presently staying in London has come as a surprise for many.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema has given a piece of advice to the opposition regarding naming of a new leader of opposition in the National Assembly after he charged Mian Shahbaz Sharif fled the on-going accountability process.

“The opposition has been resorting to noisy protests in the Parliament to cover up corruption of their leader, who has just fled to London. The opposition kept making noise while the thief ran away,” he alleged. Cheema contended that now the opposition should name an honest and man of character as its leader.