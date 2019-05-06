Tribal people go for historic KP polls on July 2

ISLAMABAD: The people of tribal districts will vote for the first time for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s 16 seats on July 2, as the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday issued the election schedule for this historic poll exercise.

As per the schedule, polls will be held in PK 100 Bajaur-I, PK 101 Bajaur-II, PK 102 Bajaur-III, PK 103 Mohmand-I, PK 104 Mohmand-II, PK 105 Khyber-I, PK 106 Khyber-II, PK 107 Khyber-III, PK 108 Kurram-I, PK 109 Kurram-II, PK 110 Orakzai, PK 111 North Waziristan-I, PK 112 North Waziristan-II, PK 113 South Waziristan-I, PK 114 South Waziristan-II, PK 115 ex-Frontier regions.

The KP Assembly, in line with the amended Article 106, will have a total of 145 seats including 115 general seats, 26 seats reserved for women and four for non-Muslim communities. Of the total 145 seats in the KP Assembly, erstwhile Fata will have 21 seats, including 16general, four for women and one reserved for non-Muslims.

Under the amendment, the elections for these seats were envisaged to be held within a year after the 2018 general election. Candidates can file their nomination papers with returning officers (RO) from Thursday to Saturday and May 18 will be the last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by the returning officer.

Moreover, May 22 has been set as the last date for filing appeals against the ROs decisions on the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers. Likewise, candidates will have the option of withdrawal of their nomination papers by May 29, whereas a revised list of candidates will be published on the same day.