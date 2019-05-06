close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

Gul beat West Indies in club cricket final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Gul Club outplayed West Indies Club by ten wickets to win the Rawalpindi Leg of 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship that concluded at the Pindi Stadium here Monday.

West Indies Club managed only 76 runs in 30.3 overs. Amir Hussain (30) was the top scorer for West Indies. Sami Ullah (7-19) turned out to be the wrecker in chief. So outstanding his bowling was that he gave away just 19 runs in nine overs he bowled. Nasir Malik took 3-7 to complete the demolition.

Gul Cricket Club easily chased down the target without losing any wicket.Lt Gen (r) Syed Absar Hussain, chairman DCA Rawalpindi, Majid Jahangir Khan, former Chief Executive Officer/Director PCB were present on the occasion and distributed prizes.

Col (r) Athar Javed Hashmi, Member Scrutiny/Development Committee and Lt Col (r) Raja Wasim Ahmed, Member DCA Rawalpindi, was also present during this ceremony.

Man of the final match award went to Nasir Malik from Gul Cricket Club. Muzaffar Iqbal Al-Nazar Club was named Best Bowler. Shahabzada from Hyder Lines Club (354 runs with a double century) was adjudged Best Batsman. Best all rounder award went to Nasir Nawaz from Gul Club.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports