Gul beat West Indies in club cricket final

RAWALPINDI: Gul Club outplayed West Indies Club by ten wickets to win the Rawalpindi Leg of 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship that concluded at the Pindi Stadium here Monday.

West Indies Club managed only 76 runs in 30.3 overs. Amir Hussain (30) was the top scorer for West Indies. Sami Ullah (7-19) turned out to be the wrecker in chief. So outstanding his bowling was that he gave away just 19 runs in nine overs he bowled. Nasir Malik took 3-7 to complete the demolition.

Gul Cricket Club easily chased down the target without losing any wicket.Lt Gen (r) Syed Absar Hussain, chairman DCA Rawalpindi, Majid Jahangir Khan, former Chief Executive Officer/Director PCB were present on the occasion and distributed prizes.

Col (r) Athar Javed Hashmi, Member Scrutiny/Development Committee and Lt Col (r) Raja Wasim Ahmed, Member DCA Rawalpindi, was also present during this ceremony.

Man of the final match award went to Nasir Malik from Gul Cricket Club. Muzaffar Iqbal Al-Nazar Club was named Best Bowler. Shahabzada from Hyder Lines Club (354 runs with a double century) was adjudged Best Batsman. Best all rounder award went to Nasir Nawaz from Gul Club.