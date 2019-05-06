50-run win for Friends Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Friends Club defeated Royal Club by 50 runs in a match of the 1st Shahid Javed & Touqeer Shah T20 Cricket Tournament at the PHA Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi, says a press release.
The tournament is being played in the memory of late Rawalpindi cricketers Shahid Javed and Touqeer Shah. Masood Anwar is the tournament director.
Scores in brief: Friends Club beat Royal Club by 50 runs: Friends 199-6 in 20 overs (Uzair Ahmed 65, M Sameer 52, Akif Zaman 26; Israr Khan 3-46, Haris Khan 2-23, Wajahat Kayani 1-45). Royal 149-8 in 20 overs (Waleed Ahmed 28, Arsalan Ahmed 27, Abdul Moiz 24; Furqan Malik 2-24, Ali Haider 2-10, Akif Zaman 1-3).
Abbasi Kahuta Club beat Abbasi Pindi Club by 4 wickets: Abbasi Pindi Club 87 all out in 18.1 overs (Waqas Hussain 22, Haroon Rashid 18, Nauman Abbasi 16; Amir Mehmood 3-13, Waheed Ahmed 2-22, Zafar Qayum 2-10). Abbasi Kahuta Club 88-6 in 18.1 overs Mohammad Ishtiaq 28 not out, Tariq Mehmood 13, Amir Mehmood 12; Asad 3-8, Zulfiqar Ali 1-15, Zahid Abbasi 1-29).
New Pindi Gymkhana beat Muslim Club by 22 runs: New Pindi Gymkhana 156-8 in 20 overs (Gul Khan 46, Saqib Rasheed 26, Sultan Mehmood 25; Safeer Ahmed 5-24, Arsalan Ali 2-12, Asim Iqbal 1-20). Muslim Club 135 all out in 20 overs (Asim Iqbal 23, Arsalan Ali 19, Wahid Mehmood 16; Zulfiqar Ahmed 3-24, Haider Ali 2-24, Sultan Mehmood 2-34).
Victory Club beat Shaheen Club by 10 wickets: Shaheen Club 151-8 in 20 overs (Usama 68, S Uzair 21, M Alijah 21; Jawad Hameed 2-21, Fida Ali 2-27, Majid Ali 2-42). Victory Club 153-0 in 13.3 overs (Shoaib Khan 90 not out, Shehroz Malik 51 not out).
Star ICCA beat Medicos Club in Super Over. Stars ICCA 133-7 in 20 overs (Hannan Ahmad 38, Muhammad Mubeen Shahid 26, Torab 24; Wasif Hussain 4-15, Sohail Naseer 2-43, Naeem Mazhar 1-10). Medicos Club 133-4 in 20 overs (Naeem Mazhar 45, Azhar Farooq 37, Sohail Naseer 22; Jahandad Khan 1-20, Saqib Khan 1-18).
Super Over: Medicos Club 2-2 in 1 over. Stars ICCA 5-1 in 0.4 overs.
RAWALPINDI: Friends Club defeated Royal Club by 50 runs in a match of the 1st Shahid Javed & Touqeer Shah T20 Cricket Tournament at the PHA Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi, says a press release.
The tournament is being played in the memory of late Rawalpindi cricketers Shahid Javed and Touqeer Shah. Masood Anwar is the tournament director.
Scores in brief: Friends Club beat Royal Club by 50 runs: Friends 199-6 in 20 overs (Uzair Ahmed 65, M Sameer 52, Akif Zaman 26; Israr Khan 3-46, Haris Khan 2-23, Wajahat Kayani 1-45). Royal 149-8 in 20 overs (Waleed Ahmed 28, Arsalan Ahmed 27, Abdul Moiz 24; Furqan Malik 2-24, Ali Haider 2-10, Akif Zaman 1-3).
Abbasi Kahuta Club beat Abbasi Pindi Club by 4 wickets: Abbasi Pindi Club 87 all out in 18.1 overs (Waqas Hussain 22, Haroon Rashid 18, Nauman Abbasi 16; Amir Mehmood 3-13, Waheed Ahmed 2-22, Zafar Qayum 2-10). Abbasi Kahuta Club 88-6 in 18.1 overs Mohammad Ishtiaq 28 not out, Tariq Mehmood 13, Amir Mehmood 12; Asad 3-8, Zulfiqar Ali 1-15, Zahid Abbasi 1-29).
New Pindi Gymkhana beat Muslim Club by 22 runs: New Pindi Gymkhana 156-8 in 20 overs (Gul Khan 46, Saqib Rasheed 26, Sultan Mehmood 25; Safeer Ahmed 5-24, Arsalan Ali 2-12, Asim Iqbal 1-20). Muslim Club 135 all out in 20 overs (Asim Iqbal 23, Arsalan Ali 19, Wahid Mehmood 16; Zulfiqar Ahmed 3-24, Haider Ali 2-24, Sultan Mehmood 2-34).
Victory Club beat Shaheen Club by 10 wickets: Shaheen Club 151-8 in 20 overs (Usama 68, S Uzair 21, M Alijah 21; Jawad Hameed 2-21, Fida Ali 2-27, Majid Ali 2-42). Victory Club 153-0 in 13.3 overs (Shoaib Khan 90 not out, Shehroz Malik 51 not out).
Star ICCA beat Medicos Club in Super Over. Stars ICCA 133-7 in 20 overs (Hannan Ahmad 38, Muhammad Mubeen Shahid 26, Torab 24; Wasif Hussain 4-15, Sohail Naseer 2-43, Naeem Mazhar 1-10). Medicos Club 133-4 in 20 overs (Naeem Mazhar 45, Azhar Farooq 37, Sohail Naseer 22; Jahandad Khan 1-20, Saqib Khan 1-18).
Super Over: Medicos Club 2-2 in 1 over. Stars ICCA 5-1 in 0.4 overs.