50-run win for Friends Club

RAWALPINDI: Friends Club defeated Royal Club by 50 runs in a match of the 1st Shahid Javed & Touqeer Shah T20 Cricket Tournament at the PHA Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The tournament is being played in the memory of late Rawalpindi cricketers Shahid Javed and Touqeer Shah. Masood Anwar is the tournament director.

Scores in brief: Friends Club beat Royal Club by 50 runs: Friends 199-6 in 20 overs (Uzair Ahmed 65, M Sameer 52, Akif Zaman 26; Israr Khan 3-46, Haris Khan 2-23, Wajahat Kayani 1-45). Royal 149-8 in 20 overs (Waleed Ahmed 28, Arsalan Ahmed 27, Abdul Moiz 24; Furqan Malik 2-24, Ali Haider 2-10, Akif Zaman 1-3).

Abbasi Kahuta Club beat Abbasi Pindi Club by 4 wickets: Abbasi Pindi Club 87 all out in 18.1 overs (Waqas Hussain 22, Haroon Rashid 18, Nauman Abbasi 16; Amir Mehmood 3-13, Waheed Ahmed 2-22, Zafar Qayum 2-10). Abbasi Kahuta Club 88-6 in 18.1 overs Mohammad Ishtiaq 28 not out, Tariq Mehmood 13, Amir Mehmood 12; Asad 3-8, Zulfiqar Ali 1-15, Zahid Abbasi 1-29).

New Pindi Gymkhana beat Muslim Club by 22 runs: New Pindi Gymkhana 156-8 in 20 overs (Gul Khan 46, Saqib Rasheed 26, Sultan Mehmood 25; Safeer Ahmed 5-24, Arsalan Ali 2-12, Asim Iqbal 1-20). Muslim Club 135 all out in 20 overs (Asim Iqbal 23, Arsalan Ali 19, Wahid Mehmood 16; Zulfiqar Ahmed 3-24, Haider Ali 2-24, Sultan Mehmood 2-34).

Victory Club beat Shaheen Club by 10 wickets: Shaheen Club 151-8 in 20 overs (Usama 68, S Uzair 21, M Alijah 21; Jawad Hameed 2-21, Fida Ali 2-27, Majid Ali 2-42). Victory Club 153-0 in 13.3 overs (Shoaib Khan 90 not out, Shehroz Malik 51 not out).

Star ICCA beat Medicos Club in Super Over. Stars ICCA 133-7 in 20 overs (Hannan Ahmad 38, Muhammad Mubeen Shahid 26, Torab 24; Wasif Hussain 4-15, Sohail Naseer 2-43, Naeem Mazhar 1-10). Medicos Club 133-4 in 20 overs (Naeem Mazhar 45, Azhar Farooq 37, Sohail Naseer 22; Jahandad Khan 1-20, Saqib Khan 1-18).

Super Over: Medicos Club 2-2 in 1 over. Stars ICCA 5-1 in 0.4 overs.