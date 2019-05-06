Judoka Shah needs govt’s financial help

ISLAMABAD: Renowned judoka Shah Hussain Shah, the only Pakistani player making it to the Rio Olympics on the basis of continental quota, is in danger of missing out in the race for a place in the 2020 Olympics unless he gets consistent exposure and participation in international events.

While every other top Asian judoka currently are busy competing in one after another international events in an effort to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, financial problems have hindered Shah Hussain’s preparations.

“You can’t qualify for the Olympics overnight. You have to compete and participate in all international events to improve your overall ranking. If you stay out of these competitions for one reasons or the other, Olympic qualification becomes all the more difficult. The federation has limited resources and as such can’t support their judokas for each and every tournament,” Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) President Col (r) Junaid Alam when approached said.

He confirmed approaching Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani to request for help of Shah Hussain. “Only last month the federation helped Shah Hussain compete in Fujairah (UAE). But he needs more tournaments to stay in the run for Olympic qualification. For that he needs financial support.

“If he enters in competition alone and even without any coach, the single cost of trip is around rupees three to four lakh. Till the Olympic qualifying process completes, Shah Hussain needs regular participation in such events,” the PJF president said.

He confirmed taking up the matter with IPC ministry. “We have not got any support from the government for over a year now. The federation like all others did not even receive the normal grant what to talk about special support for the talented judokas.

So we desperately require finances to help out Shah Hussain.”Junaid hoped that if supported accordingly, Shah Hussain would go on to qualify for the mega event. “Realistically speaking Shah Hussain has good chances of making it to the Olympics. The government should come forward and support him.”

At time when Pakistan’s qualification in hockey looks uncertain, Shah Hussain in judo and Inam Butt in wrestling look like the only Pakistanis expected to qualify automatically for the mega games. “All depends as how many events Shah Hussain gets till qualification process completes. “He has been training vigorously in Japan. We need to support him as he would be fighting it out for the green flag.”