China successfully defeated terrorism in Xinjiang

BEIJING: China’s Xinjiang region has been shielded from the flow of international terrorism and extremism, says a report published here on Monday.

Whereas, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have recently suffered religious massacres. China hoped that international opinion will gradually turn in the favour of Xinjiang governance. According to the report, published in the Chinese media, at present, the situation in Xinjiang has shown an obvious trend of stabilization, which shows that various measures, including the establishment of education and vocational training centres, have played a role.

According to the report, the governance in Xinjiang will gradually return to normal, and in this process Xinjiang will finally bid farewell to large-scale bloody terrorist activities. All the accusations of so-called "ethnic persecution" in Xinjiang are historically indefensible and will eventually fade away. China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region as "concentration camps." This is the craziest attack by a US official on the governance of Xinjiang.