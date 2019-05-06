Turkey rejects US criticism over drilling off Cyprus

ANKARA: Turkey on Monday rejected US criticism of its plans to start exploratory drilling for oil and gas off Cyprus. Ankara has come under fire both from the European Union and the United States after announcing last week that it would start drilling operations in the Mediterranean.

Both Brussels and Washington said this would encroach on Cyprus´s exclusive economic zone. The Turkish foreign ministry dismissed such criticism as "not valid". "Attempts by third parties to act as an international court in determining maritime boundaries is unacceptable," it said in a statement.

On Saturday, EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini had urged Turkey to reconsider

the plans. And then on Sunday, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus described the project as "highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region".

In response, Ankara said Washington´s objections were "divorced from reality". Turkey considers the area to be part of its continental shelf and granted exploration licences to Turkish Petroleum in 2009 and 2012.