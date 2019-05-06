France challenged over refusal to allow militant’s children home

PARIS: The grandparents of two children stranded with their French militant mother at a camp in Kurdish-held Syria are to file a lawsuit Monday at Europe's top rights court over France´s refusal to allow them home, lawyers said.

It is the latest challenge to the French government´s opposition to returning the children of suspected militants in Syria or Iraq. The four-year-old girl and three-year-old boy are among the estimated 500 children of French citizens who joined the Islamic State´s so-called "caliphate" before the militant´s last Syrian redoubt was overrun in March.

France has said it will consider requests for their return on a case-by-case basis only, infuriating many rights advocates and NGOs. Since March it has repatriated just five orphans and a three-year-old girl whose mother was sentenced to life in prison in Iraq.

Critics say the policy exposes innocent victims of the war, many of whom have suffered serious trauma during the fighting and coalition bombardments, to inhumane living conditions and long-term psychological risks.

The grandparents of the two children, whose mother had joined militants in Syria, will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, eastern France, their lawyers told AFP.

"By refusing to repatriate this mother and these two sick children who are wounded and in a state of extreme weakness, France is consciously and deliberately exposing them to inhumane and degrading treatment," they said in a statement.

The suit will also accuse France of violating the family´s right to enter the state where they are citizens -- the first time such an argument has been invoked in the case of militants´ children, the lawyers said.

They declined to name the mother to protect her identity, or confirm where the children were born and whether they held French passports. Some Western women have given to birth to children in territory previously controlled by IS, but their children have never been registered with authorities in their home countries.

The two children and their mother, who is the target of an arrest warrant by a French anti-terror judge, were wounded in the battle for Baghouz, the last IS stronghold before it was taken by Kurdish-led forces in March. They are being held at the camp of Al-Hol in northeast Syria, where 73,00 people live according to the United Nations, including 12,000 foreigners.