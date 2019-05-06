Geo TV to air special transmission‘Ehsaas Ramazan’ from 1st Ramazan

Karachi: GEO TV gets ready to welcome this blessed month with a special Ramazan transmission titled 'Ehsaas Ramazan’ from first Ramazan Sehri. With the hope of encouraging the virtues of patience and sensitivity towards others, this year’s special Ramazan transmission will feature a variety of segments and programmes throughout the day, focusing on the theme of 'Ehsaas' within our community.

By doing this ‘Ehsaas Ramazan’ aims to highlight various aspects of our society where encouraging empathy and a preference for the rights and feelings of other can make an impact. The transmission’s featured programme segments include 'Nanhi Si Khuwaish’, a segment about the wishes and desires of hospice and special care children; ‘Jazba-e-Khidmat Allah' which features conversations with the families of martyrs; and a focus on children and their familiarity with the month of Ramazan through programmes like 'Bachay Mann Kay Sachay', 'Mera Pehla Roza', 'Wah Wah Subhan' and 'Rab-e-Zidni Ilma'.

Featured religious segments will focus on talks and discussion about religion as well as Quranic recitation and Naat khawani competitions. Programmes including 'Riyasat-e-Madina' and 'Aalim Online' will focus on the Islamic history of science and governance. And 'Mukafat’, a featured drama based programme will use narrative tele-plays on the theme of ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’.

Ehsaas Ramazan is an effort by GEO TV to bring about a change in the way our society practices and experiences this holy month. The focus on ‘Ehsaas' makes it an important and unique transmission concept that seeks to evoke the themes of generosity, empathy and responsibility towards the community, in our nation as a whole.

The transmission will be hosted by Rabia Anum and will include featured programme segments with Allama Kokab Noorani, Imran Kalyanvi, Naat khawan Fasihuddin Soharwardi, Farhan Ali Waris and Imranul Haq Attari and Naheed Ansari as cooking expert.

First time in the history of any Ramazan transmission Geo TV will arrange Namaz for more than 300 people on the set.