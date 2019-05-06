Poor condition of Islamabad Kutchery irks IHC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Monday said that government attitude is showing that it does not want to do anything for subordinate judiciary of Islamabad. IHC has sought report from Ministry of Interior.

Justice Athar Minallah gave these remarks on Monday while hearing petition of poor condition of Islamabad Kutchery for subordinate courts. He remarked that since 1980 subordinate courts here in Islamabad are working in the shops. If we have such situation here in federal capital then what will be the condition of subordinate judiciary in other cities.

Justice Minallah remarked that minters and secretaries should be shifted in these courts and judges should be seated in federal secretariat. He further remarked that federal government is not taking any notice of such worse condition of lower courts and its attitude is showing that they don’t want to do anything for subordinate judiciary in Islamabad. Justice Minallah remarked that not only judgesbut the clients are also facing many difficulties but federal government is not aware of it. IHC chief justice remarked that "does the federal government not feel ashamed of this plight of subordinate judiciary”.

While expressing annoyance over worse condition of Islamabad Kutchery Justice Athar Minallah has sought report from Ministry of Interior. To this Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Interior requested the court for some time to prepare complete report. The IHC while accepting the request adjourned the hearing till May 23.