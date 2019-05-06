close
Tue May 07, 2019
Hospital sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed the Zong Baa Hospital for illegally providing healthcare services. In March this year, the PHC had stopped the hospital, located in Johar Town, from providing health services and imposed a fine of Rs0.35 million, but its owners had restarted working without fulfilling legal requirements.

