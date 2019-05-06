Hospital sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed the Zong Baa Hospital for illegally providing healthcare services. In March this year, the PHC had stopped the hospital, located in Johar Town, from providing health services and imposed a fine of Rs0.35 million, but its owners had restarted working without fulfilling legal requirements.
