PM calls cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting Tuesday (today) at PM House. Agreement related to workers recruitment between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be presented during cabinet meeting. Annual report of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for financial year 2017-18, country’s educational system, bill of implementation upon biological and toxin weapons will also be presented during the meeting. A resolution approved from National Assembly to make petroleum and power division a separate ministry will also be put up in the meeting. Besides, the cabinet will also give approval for appointment of cashier in the governing body of Iqbal Academy Lahore.