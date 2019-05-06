Dasu project’s revised cost recommended to Ecnec

ISLAMABAD: While deferring some projects, including construction of residence for Senate chairman at Ministers’ Enclave with estimated sum of Rs195.522 million, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday recommended revised cost of Dasu Hydropower Project from Rs486.093 billion to Rs510.980 billion to Ecnec mainly because of escalation of land cost.

The Dasu project’s land was initially estimated to cost Rs12 billion which was revised up to Rs19 billion in the first revision. In the second upward revision of land cost, now its price has gone up from Rs19 billion to 19.136 billion to Rs36.914 billion. The CDWP meeting, held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar here on Monday, accorded approval to 17 projects worth Rs18.8 billion and recommended 9 projects worth Rs594.5 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final consideration. Projects related to energy, transport & communication, science & technology, health, population planning, industries & commerce, food & agriculture and education were presented in the meeting. According to official statement issued here on Monday after the CDWP meeting, the Ministry of Water Resources presented the position paper of Dasu Hydel Power Project due to increased land and compensation cost fromRs19 to Rs36 billion with total worth Rs510 billion which was approved and referred to ECNEC for consideration.

The Ministry of National Food, Security & Research presented five projects ‘Productivity Enhancement of Wheat’ worth Rs3,1987.4 million, ‘Productivity Enhancement of Rice’ worth Rs15,809.620 million, ‘Productivity Enhancement of Sugarcane’ worth Rs5,019.589 million and ‘National Oilseeds Enhancement Programme (NOEP)’ worth Rs10,167.25 million and ‘Cage, Culture, Cluster Development Project’ worth Rs6,582 million which were all recommended to ECNEC for consideration. Three projects and a position paper related to energy sector were presented in the meeting. The first project ‘Up-gradation of POL Testing Facilities of HDIP at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad’ worth Rs293.614 million was presented and approved. The second energy project to be executed in District Awaran ‘Construction of 132 KV Grid Station at Mashkay & 132 KV STD Nal-Mashkay Transmission Line (120km)’ worth Rs1,193.39 million was also approved in the meeting. The third project ‘500 KV Moro Grid Station’ worth Rs5,404.19 million to be executed in district Naushahro Feroze was presented and recommended to Ecnec for consideration. The project related to transport and communication ‘Construction of Groyne Wall/Break Water and allied works at East Bay (Demi Zer) Gwadar’ worth Rs1,019.519 million was approved in themeeting. Four projects related to science & technology were presented. HEC presented two projects ‘Strengthening and Development of Physical and Technological Infrastructure at the University of Haripur’ worth Rs1,546.960 million, and ‘Livestock Sector Development through Capacity Building, Applied Research and Technology Transfer, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences’ worth Rs1,905 million, which were approved in the meeting. Ministry of Science & Technology presented two projects titled ‘Establishment of Pak-Korea Testing Laboratory for PV Modules & Allied Equipment’ worth Rs1,385.429 million and ‘Up-gradation of Polymers and Plastics Laboratory at PCSIR Laboratories Complex, Lahore’ worth Rs140.249 million which were accorded approval.

Three health related projects were presented in the meeting. Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation & Coordination presented ‘Treatment of Cancer Patients of ICT, AJK & Gilgat-Baltistan’ worth Rs4,772.150 million which was recommended to ECNEC for consideration. PAEC presented two projects ‘Up-gradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-KIRAN (AECH-KIRAN)’ worth Rs2,342.790 million and ‘Up-gradation of Diagnostic & Therapeutic Facilities at BINO, Bahawalpur,’ worth Rs1,377.176 million were also given approval.

Three projects related to population planning were presented by the Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation & Coordination. Projects ‘Population welfare Programme, Gilgit-Baltistan’ worth Rs422.621 million, ‘Population Welfare Programme, AJ&K’ worth Rs355.512 million and ‘Population welfare Programme, Fata (erstwhile) worth Rs184.317 were accorded approval till June 2019 in the meeting.

Four projects related to Industries & Commerce were presented. Commerce Division presented ‘Remodelling and Expansion of Karachi Expo Centre (Component-II)’ worth Rs2,677.42 million which was given approval. The Ministry of Industries & Production presented three projects titled ‘Handicraft Export Development Project’ worth Rs385.226 million, ‘Industrial Designing & Automation Centres (IDAC)’ worth Rs1,470.88 million and ‘Footwear Cluster Development through CAD/CAM & CNC Machining’ worth Rs78.7 million were presented and approved in the meeting.

The Ministry of Education requested extension of ‘Establishment and Operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the country’ till June 2019 worth Rs4,629.742 million which was referred to Ecnec for consideration.