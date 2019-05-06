CM orders strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars set up across the province for providing relief to the people. He said that ministers, advisers, and secretaries had been deputed to monitor these bazaars adding that he would also visit there to check the arrangements.
