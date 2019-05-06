close
Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

CM orders strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars

Top Story

 
May 7, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars set up across the province for providing relief to the people. He said that ministers, advisers, and secretaries had been deputed to monitor these bazaars adding that he would also visit there to check the arrangements.

