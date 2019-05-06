close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 7, 2019

Spending Rs4m on moon-sighting unwise: Fawad

Top Story

 
May 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that it is not wise to spend 3.6 to 4 million rupees to sight Ramzan and Eid moon. Chaudhry maintained that religious scholars are respectable but they should not charge money to sight moon as this work is done voluntarily around the world. The federal minister said he has just expressed his views regarding the formation of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, and it is not necessary for others to agree with him. He proposed that science and technology should be used to sight moon, and claimed that unnecessary expenditure and controversies will be averted once a ten-year moon calendar is created. The educated religious scholars are also supporting my proposal, Fawad Chaudhry concluded.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story