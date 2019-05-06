8 Chinese nationals held for trafficking Pak girls to China

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested eight Chinese human-traffickers and organ traders for allegedly trafficking Pakistani girls to China by contracting marriages.

The gang allegedly took Pakistani girls to China where they are forced to adopt prostitution, or used for organ trade, slavery and bonded labour.

The News has learnt that the FIA had received information about illegal trafficking of Pakistani young girls to China in connivance with the local agents for the purpose of commercial sex and extraction of human organs. FIA DG Bashir Memon tasked Director FIA Zone-II Dr Rustom Choan to probe the matter. Deputy Director FIA Jamil Ahmed Khan Myo launched a crackdown on persons involved in the heinous crime.

FIA sources said that during investigation, it was revealed that marriages for the purpose of sex trafficking were taking place in a Faisalabad marriage hall in D-Ground area. The FIA also received a complaint from one Mushtaq Masih, alleging that his daughter had been trapped for illegal marriage. The FIA team came to know that marriage of a Pakistani Christian girl, Shamim, was taking place with a Chinese national, Zhang Xuerui. Later, the FIA team intercepted persons identified as Zahid Masih Pastor, agents Suneel Yousaf and Qaiser Mehmood Bhatti, Chinese language translator Kashif Nawaz and Chinese national Zhang Xuerui. Also, it transpired during investigation that one Chinese female namely Candice was the ring leader and based in 81-B Divine Garden Lahore. It was further revealed that Pakistani nationals, Anas Butt and Qaiser Mehmood Bhatti are agents who were working in nexus with Candice.

The FIA team raided 81-B Divine Garden Lahore and arrested eight Chinese nationals, who were identified as Wang Hao, Shui Sheli, Wang Yezho, Chang Shel Roy, Pan Khowajay, Wang Bao, Zoathi and a woman namely Ken Dis.

The FIA official said the modus operandi of the accused showed Pakistani agents used to woo Pakistani girls for a bright future through their marriages with Chinese men. For the purpose all bogus documentation was carried out like Nikhanama, bogus marriage registration certificates and fake particulars of Chinese nationals. These girls were then trafficked to China where they were forced for prostitution, organ trade, slavery, commercial sex and bonded labour, Jamil Meo added.

The investigation officer also wrote a letter to DG Immigration and Passport Headquarters Islamabad seeking particulars of Pakistani girls who had been married off to foreigners, especially Chinese nationals. Sources said Pakistani ringleader is the son of a Punjab police officer, who had fled when a raid was conducted for his arrest. Moreover, a total of 10 Chinese nationals have been arrested so far.