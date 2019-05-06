BFA chief backs PFA decisions

LAHORE: Rauf Notezai, President Baluchistan Football Association (BFA), has said that the actions taken by the members of Punjab Football Association against Sardar Naveed Haider are valid, having full statutory support. “Suspension of Naveed Haider is taken according to the PFF statutes, it is clear that now he cannot participate in football activities for the next 5 years. This also means that he would not act as the president PFA” said Notezai.