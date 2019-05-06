close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

BFA chief backs PFA decisions

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

LAHORE: Rauf Notezai, President Baluchistan Football Association (BFA), has said that the actions taken by the members of Punjab Football Association against Sardar Naveed Haider are valid, having full statutory support. “Suspension of Naveed Haider is taken according to the PFF statutes, it is clear that now he cannot participate in football activities for the next 5 years. This also means that he would not act as the president PFA” said Notezai.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports