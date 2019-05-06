Umrah ticket ceremony at SBP

LAHORE: An Umrah ticket draw ceremony was held under the auspices of Directorate General Sports Punjab Union at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest on this occasion. Nadeem Sarwar listened different issues and demands of lower staff and assured the employees to fulfill their demands in near future. “Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has always looked after its employees and we will continue this tradition in future as well”. Sarwar said long-serving junior clerks will be promoted before Eid ul Fitr and issues of 4th grade employees will also be addressed shortly. “An important meeting will be called before Eid to address deserving employees’ issues”. He also congratulated naib qasid Rashid Ali on winning Umrah ticket. Before the Umrah ticket draw ceremony, all the employees and officials offered fateha for Nadeem Sarwar’s elder brother Mubashar Sarwar, who passed away on April 30.