Ali, Aania to represent Pakistan in World Corporate Golf

LAHORE: The 5th edition of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan concluded at PAF Sky View Golf Course here with Syed Ali Raza and partner Aania Farooq emerging as the triumphant ones and thereby earning the honour of representing Pakistan and participating in the World Corporate Golf in July 2019 in Portugal. This event was the Pakistan leg of World Corporate Golf and participating competitors were all seasoned golfers and competition was resilient and tenacious. And the pairing of Ali Raza and Aania made victory possible through accurate hitting and superb play around the greens.Aaniya Farooq produced a round of net 66 while Ali Raza had a score of net 76 and their team score added up to 142,two under par.

Other teams who came up with notable scores were the combination of Ameer Khawaja and Qasim Khan and M Qasim and Humza Gilani. Ameer and Qasim were the runners up team while Qasim and Hamza won the third prize. At the conclusion of the event, the prizes were distributed to the top performers by Haseeb Gardezi of Hashoo Group. PAF Sky View Golf & Country Club Lahore was in superb condition and all participants enjoyed playing at the golf course. M Umer Khokhar (Director Events – WCGC Pakistan) commented that we are growing with every passing year and hope to grow more in coming years.