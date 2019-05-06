Leading Pak boxers to train in China

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) aims to send its leading fighters to China for training ahead of the 13th South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal’s cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10.

“We want to send the top boxers to China. It will be a planned trip for a few weeks ahead of the South Asian Games. I have already talked to China’s Wu Di, head of the China’s BMA, in Thailand last month. Wu Di became vice-president of Asian boxing governing body (ASBC) last month,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ in an interview on Monday.

“You know it would be an expensive exercise to send the squad abroad at a time when the federation is facing financial crunch as for the last 11 months we have not received grant from the government. How many boxers we will send will depend on the available resources,” Nasir said. However he was quick to add that without providing quality sparring partners it would not be easy to bring national leading boxers to a top fighting shape ahead of the biennial event. Pakistan last month fielded only a single boxer Amir Masood in the Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok due to financial issues.

The PBF recently held National Boxing Championship in Islamabad and has decided to invite the finalists of all weight categories and a few others to the camp which the federation plans to hold after Eid-ul-Fitr.

“You know tomorrow Ramadan will start and it would not be good to hold camp in this month. We have decided to hold the camp five days after Eid-ul-Fitr. We have requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and hopefully the Board will provide us the camp at Islamabad in the required dates,” Nasir said. He was quick to add that the 20 finalists and three to four more fighters, who were good but failed to perform in the recently held national event in Islamabad, would be invited to the camp.

Nasir said that they had no good fighter in the super heavyweight, adding, Olympian Ahmed Ali had been winning national titles but he was not fit for fighting in international circuit due to his growing age. Nasir said that he was impressed by Anees Taj, a young fighter from Azad Kashmir, who lost to Sanaullah of WAPDA in the 91kg final in the national event. “We also got one in middle weight and a couple of other boxers who could be converted into fighting fighters for the national duty,” Nasir said. Pakistan’s boxing is facing a huge financial problem like other national federations. And after the state-sponsored trip of national fighters to Indonesia for the Asian Games last year Pakistan hardly fielded a single boxer in the Asian Championship in Bangkok last month.

“We are making every effort to bring in sponsors but you know no one wants to back any other sport other than cricket,” Nasir said. However he was quick to add that they would keep their hard work and hopefully the situation would become better in future.

To a query about foreign coach ahead of the South Asian Games Nasir said that it was a lengthy process and it was not likely that they would be able to hire anyone ahead of SAG. “Our intention is there to hire someone but it is not easy and let’s see what happens,” Nasir said. About protests during the National Championship Nasir said that no one would be spared and strict disciplinary action would be taken against those who violated rules.