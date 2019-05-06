Kim hangs on for Lake Merced playoff title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: South Korea’s Kim Sei-young shook off a disastrous start to win the LPGA Mediheal Championship in a playoff Sunday, beating Bronte Law and Lee6 Jeong-eun with a birdie at the first extra hole.
Kim began the day with a three-shot lead at Lake Merced in Daly City, California.But she faltered early with a double-bogey at the first and a bogey at the second. She fell to six-under for the tournament with a bogey at the eighth, and Law and Lee were in the clubhouse on 281 before Kim made her first birdie of the day at the par-five 15th to join them on seven-under. Kim surrendered her share of the lead with a bogey from a bunker at the par-three 17th, but forced her way into the playoff with a birdie at the par-five 18th, capping a three-over 75. The trio returned to the 18th, where all three found the fairway.
Lee — who uses the numeral 6 to distinguish herself from other players of the same name who played on the Korean ladies’ tour — put her second shot on the back of the green but couldn’t make birdie from there. Law missed the green, and her third shot left her a mid-range birdie attempt which she missed. Kim’s playoff hole was almost a carbon copy of her birdie in regulation, her second shot landing just off the front of the green. Her putt from there left her a two-footer for a birdie.
The playoff came hours after England’s Law had completed her bogey free 65. Her five birdies included four in a row from the ninth through the 12th. She eagled the par-five 15th, where she stuck her second shot three feet from the pin. Lee parred the first nine holes before playing the back nine in five-under. USLPGA Mediheal Championship scores (x-won at first playoff hole. Par 72, USA unless stated): 281 - x-Kim Sei-young (KOR) 72-66-68-75, Bronte Law (ENG) 73-68-75-65, Lee6 Jeong-eun (KOR) 74-69-71-67, 283 - Ji Eun-hee (KOR) 67-72-73-71, Lexi Thompson 73-70-69-71, Amy Yang (KOR) 68-74-70-71, Charley Hull (ENG) 69-70-70-74, 284 - Marina Alex 74-72-70-68, Liu Yu (CHN) 76-66-72-70, Azahara Munoz (ESP) 69-73-72-70, Minjee Lee (AUS) 76-69-67-72, 285 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 71-73-72-69, Ryann O’Toole 73-65-77-70, Kristen Gillman 71-74-69-71286 - Yan Jing (CHN) 73-73-71-69, Feng Shanshan (CHN) 73-67-75-71, Maria Torres (PUR) 69-71-71-75287 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 68-76-74-69, Megan Khang 75-66-75-71, Lizette Salas 74-71-70-72, Danielle Kang 73-71-71-72, Louise Ridderstrom (SWE) 71-69-72-75.
