Sana bowls Pak women to biggest ODI win

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Pakistan women recorded their biggest ODI victory (in terms of balls remaining) with an eight-wicket win over hosts South Africa women.

The win, also their first in the country, was achieved with 35.2 overs to spare and gave them crucial points for the ICC ODI Championship. Sana Mir starred with the ball for Pakistan, picking figures of 6-1-11-4 to crash the party for Marizanne Kapp, who became the third South Africa woman to play 100 ODIs. Sent in to bat, South Africa collapsed to 63 all out in only 22.5 overs, their second-lowest total in the format. Mir picked four out of the first five wickets to fall, which included wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus, the opposition captain, off consecutive deliveries. South Africa were three down inside two overs and the only respite came in the form of a 22-run stand for the fourth wicket. But once that Mir broke that partnership too, South Africa could never recover, continuing to stutter against Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar, both of whom picked two wickets each. Mignon du Preez (18 off 17) and Chloe Tryon (21 off 32) were the only batters in double-digits, compiling small partnerships to get South Africa to 63.

Brief Scores: South Africa women 63 in 22.5 overs (Chloe Tryon 21; Sana Mir 4-11, Nashra Sandhu 2-8). Pakistan women 66/2 in 14.4 overs (Javeria Khan 34*; Shabnim Ismail 1-18).