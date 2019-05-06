Bajwa takes charge, hints at constitutional amendments

LAHORE: The newly-nominated secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation Asif Bajwa took charge of office here on Monday and straightaway hinted at constitutional amendments which he declared to make PHF a strong entity.

He took charge in the presence of PHF director admin Javed Manj, former Olympian Malik Shafqat, Mohammad Yaqoob, Khawar Javed and PHF staff. Later talking to media, Bajwa said that he has taken the difficult job of PHF secretary as a challenge. “Pakistan hockey has given several gold medals to the country but the downfall has gripped since long cannot be erased overnight,” he added.

He said that he will be working alongside all the stakeholders for the betterment of the game.He said that dilapidated hockey is needed to be lifted to number one spot. He further stated that earning respect for the federation and Olympians will be his foremost priority. “We will be opting for constitutional amendments for a strong federation,” he said and added that all the former Olympians will be given respect from this forum (PHF).

He said that he will be meeting the prime minister and all the four chief minister in the next 15 days for their support and help. “I am full of hope that the prime minister will patiently listen to the problems faced by the game these days,” he believed. He further clarified that no one was removed from office rather a seat was vacated and refrained from commenting on the video message of former secretary Shahbaz Ahmed senior. PHF president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has worked a lot for the betterment of hockey, he said. He also reminded that in his previous term as secretary all the players got their dailies and the national team was contracted.“I will be personally meeting former Olympians for the sake of hockey and will do everything possible to revival the game it is actual level,” he concluded.