Stephens stuns Azarenka

MADRID: Sloane Stephens beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Monday.

Stephens beat the two-time Australian Open winner for the fourth consecutive time in just over two hours to equal her best showing at the event.Belarusian Azarenka, who double-faulted nine times, drove a forehand into the net as she was broken in the final game to lose to the American eighth seed.

Former US Open winner Stephens also reached the third round here in 2014 and 2018.Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens advanced past former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.

Last year’s losing finalist Bertens hammered 11 aces as she went through in 80 minutes, breaking Ostapenko four times.Madrid ATP/WTA results (x denotes seeding): Women 2nd rdSloane Stephens (USA x8) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Kiki Bertens (NED x7) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-4, 6-3

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x12) bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-3, 6-4.

Men 1st rd: Laslo Djere (SRB) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-4

Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x14) 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4.

Federer regains third spot: Former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third in the ATP rankings released Monday, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage.

Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after three years’ absenceElsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas takes ninth spot from American John Isner following the Greek’s victory at the Estoril Open.

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb’s 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.

ATP rankings as of May 6

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7765

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4115

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3780

8. J Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3225

9. S Tsitsipas (GRE) 3190 (+1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3085 (-1)

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2845

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2840

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2685

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2625

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2525

16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2050

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1930

18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1920

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1875

20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1820.