Pak judoka Hussain may miss race for Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Renowned judoka Shah Hussain Shah, the only Pakistan player making it to the Rio (Olympics) on the basis of Continental quota, is in danger of missing out the race for a place in the 2020 Olympics unless and until he gets consistent exposure and participation in international events.

While every other top Asian judokas currently is busy competing in one after another international event in an effort to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, financial problems have hindered Shah Hussain Shah preparation. “You cannot qualify for Olympics overnight. You have to compete and participate in all international events to improve your overall ranking. If you stay out of these competitions for one reasons or the other, Olympic qualifications becomes all the more difficult. The federation has limited resources and as such cannot support and back their judokas for each and every tournament,” Col (rtd) Junaid Alam, President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) when approached said.

He confirmed approaching Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) secretary Akbar Hussain Durani requesting for help and support of Shah Hussain. “Only last month, the federation has helped Shah Hussain to compete in the event held in Fujairah (UAE). But he needs more tournaments-one after another to stay in the run for Olympic qualification. For that he needs financial support and assistance. If he enters in competition alone and even without any coach, the single cost of trip is around Rs three to four lakh rupees. Till the Olympic qualifying process completes, Shah Hussain needs regular participation in such events,” PJF president said.

He confirmed taking up the matter with the IPC Ministry. “We have not got any support and backing from the government for over a year now. The federation like all others did not even receive the normal grant what to talk about special support for talented judokas Hussain Shah. So we desperately require finances to help out Hussain Shah.”

Col (rtd) Junaid Alam hoped that if supported accordingly, Shah Hussain would go on to qualify for the mega events. “Realistically speaking Shah Hussain has good chances of making it to the Olympics. The government should come forward and support him.”

At time when Pakistan qualification in hockey looks uncertain, Hussain Shah judo and Inam Butt in wrestling look like the only Pakistanis expected to qualify automatically for the mega Games. “All depends as how many events Shah Hussain Shah gets till qualification process completes. He has been training vigorously in Japan. We need to support and back him as he would be fighting it out for the green flag.”