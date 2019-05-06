Jordan loses ICC appeal over Bashir non-arrest

THE HAGUE: International appeals judges Monday upheld a reprimand of Jordan for failing to arrest former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir during a visit to the Arab country two years ago.

Amman had appealed a decision by the International Criminal Court which found that Jordan “failed to comply with its obligations” when it refused to detain Bashir in 2017 when he was wanted by the Hague-based tribunal to face charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

But the ICC’s appeal judges eased the blow by reversing a pre-trial chamber judges’ decision to refer Jordan to the UN Security Council and the court’s Assembly of States Parties (ASP) for further measures.

Despite two international warrants for his arrest on 10 charges arising from the conflict in Darfur, Bashir freely attended an Arab League summit in Amman in March 2017.“By failing to arrest and surrender Mr. Bashir, in circumstances in which Mr. Bashir was entitled to no immunity, Jordan prevented the court from exercising an important power and a fundamental function,” Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji said.

Jordan is a member of the Rome Statute, which underpins the tribunal — established in 2002 to try the world’s worst atrocities — and as such has agreed to comply with the court’s orders. In a first for the court, Amman last year appealed the ICC’s findings that Jordan had failed to fulfil its legal obligations to seize Bashir, saying it was not obliged to do so.

Jordan’s lawyers argued that Bashir at the time of his visit was a sitting head of state “and therefore immune to arrest,” based on the international legal principle of comity between states.