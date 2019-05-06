close
Tue May 07, 2019
AFP
May 7, 2019

Election body orders Istanbul vote re-run

World

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s top election body ordered a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral vote on Monday following the shock defeat of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party, the state news agency reported. The re-run was called after a meeting of the Supreme Election Board, according to the Anadolu news agency, and was confirmed by Recep Ozel, the ruling party’s representative to the body.

