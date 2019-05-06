Election body orders Istanbul vote re-run

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s top election body ordered a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral vote on Monday following the shock defeat of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party, the state news agency reported. The re-run was called after a meeting of the Supreme Election Board, according to the Anadolu news agency, and was confirmed by Recep Ozel, the ruling party’s representative to the body.
