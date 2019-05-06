close
Tue May 07, 2019
AFP
May 7, 2019

Trump, Japan’s Abe discuss N Korea

World

AFP
May 7, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump discussed North Korea’s weapons test with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, and the latter said the two countries had agreed to coordinate their efforts to seek the North’s denuclearization. Trump said the two had also talked about trade, and his only public comment on the discussion was a tweet calling it a “Very good conversation!” On Saturday, the North conducted multiple rocket launches and a tactical weapons test, raising concerns that it was escalating provocations at a time US nuclear negotiations are deadlocked. The United States seemed to seek a conciliatory tone in response, however, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Sunday that Washington still saw “a path forward” in the denuclearization process. Abe, speaking to reporters after his phone call Monday with Trump, said their countries will seek complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula by coordinating bilateral efforts “completely.”

