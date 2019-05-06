UAE says Qatar military vessel released

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates said it released Monday a Qatari military ship that had violated UAE territorial waters last week. "The UAE released a Qatari naval vessel with four people on board," the foreign ministry said in a statement. It said the Qatari-flagged ship entered UAE waters on April 30 and was carrying four military men -- two Qataris, one Palestinian and an Indian. Qatar confirmed Monday that the vessel and its crew returned home "safely" after being temporarily detained by the UAE authorities. "The boat was carrying out routine drills in Qatari territorial waters and (suffered) a technical malfunction, and it drifted towards UAE territorial waters," said a statement by the foreign ministry. The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, cut all diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of backing radical Islamist groups and seeking closer ties with regional arch-rival Iran. Doha has repeatedly denied the charges and accused its former allies of seeking regime change.