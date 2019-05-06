close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 7, 2019

Sexual harassment case against India top judge dismissed

World

AFP
May 7, 2019

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court panel on Monday dismissed a sexual harassment complaint made against the country’s top judge by a former staff member, saying it lacked substance. A 35-year-old junior court assistant had last month accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of making sexual advances towards her on two occasions at his official residence. The woman claimed she lost her job and her family were harassed after she rebuffed Gogoi’s advances. After the 64-year-old denied the allegations, a three-judge panel was set up to look into the woman’s complaint. “The in-house committee has found no substance in the allegations contained in the complaint dated April 19, 2019 of a former employee of the Supreme Court of India,” the secretary general of the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World