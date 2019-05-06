Sexual harassment case against India top judge dismissed

NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court panel on Monday dismissed a sexual harassment complaint made against the country’s top judge by a former staff member, saying it lacked substance. A 35-year-old junior court assistant had last month accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of making sexual advances towards her on two occasions at his official residence. The woman claimed she lost her job and her family were harassed after she rebuffed Gogoi’s advances. After the 64-year-old denied the allegations, a three-judge panel was set up to look into the woman’s complaint. “The in-house committee has found no substance in the allegations contained in the complaint dated April 19, 2019 of a former employee of the Supreme Court of India,” the secretary general of the Supreme Court said in a statement.