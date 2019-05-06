close
Tue May 07, 2019
Tanker truck fuel blast kills 58 in Niger

World

AFP
May 7, 2019

NIAMEY: Fifty-eight people died in Niger's capital Niamey after an overturned tanker truck exploded as crowds collected spilt fuel, authorities and witnesses said Monday.

The blast on the RN1 route near the international airport Sunday night left the burnt truck's wreckage, motorbikes and debris scattered over the road. Nearby houses were damaged by fire. The explosion left 58 dead, the presidency said in a statement. "Motorbike riders and people were all around the truck when it exploded all of a sudden," a local trader said. "I saw at least 40 dead." Witnesses said people were trying to collect petrol leaking from the truck, which had overturned on railway tracks, when the explosion happened. "Just before midnight I went out and I saw the truck overturned. People came from everywhere to take gas, then I saw fire on its side and everything burst into flames," a college student told .

