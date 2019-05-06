Christian-Muslim clashes rock Sri Lanka town scarred by Easter attacks

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Roman Catholic Church appealed for calm and an alcohol ban Monday after clashes between Christians and Muslims in a town scarred by the Easter suicide attacks.

Hundreds of security forces entered Negombo to impose a curfew after dozens of Muslim-owned shops, homes and vehicles were attacked. St. Sebastian's church in the town 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of capital Colombo was one of three churches and three hotels hit by jihadist suicide bombers on April 21 killing 257 people.

"I appeal to all Catholic and Christian brothers and sisters not to hurt even a single Muslim person because they are our brothers, because they are part of our religious culture," said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo.

"Therefore please avoid hurting them and try to create a better spirit of understanding and good relations between all the communities of Sri Lanka," he said in a video message to the country. On Monday evening, the police said the situation was "totally under control".

"There were no fresh incidents in the past 24 hours in and around Negombo," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said, adding that security forces had stepped up search operations in the area.

During a visit to Negombo where he held talks with clerics at a mosque, the cardinal called on the government to shut bars in the Catholic-dominated town known as "Little Rome", said his spokesman Father Edmund Tilakaratne.

"As a temporary measure, the cardinal asked the government to order the ban on liquor sales in Negombo area," Tilakaratne told AFP. In another televised appeal, Ranjith appealed to Christians, Buddhists and Muslims to show restraint.

Negombo suffered the highest death toll in the Easter Sunday attacks that were claimed by the Islamic State group. The bomb at St. Sebastian's killed more than 100 worshippers. Police said two arrests were made after the latest clashes and more suspects had been identified through CCTV footage. "At least three people were injured in the clashes," a senior officer told.