DC reviews prices of household items

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtasham Anwar Monday chaired a meeting of the district price control committee and reviewed prices of household items in market.

ADCR Attaul Haq, representatives of departments concerned and market committees and all assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

The DC asked the price control committee members to implement the prescribed prices of items in all markets and ensure that consumers were charged the same rate during Ramazan. He said the district administration was serving the people of Muzaffargarh in all manners and shopkeepers and wholesalers had been directed to display price lists at a prominent place.

"If any shopkeeper is found selling the products more other than the price given by price control committee, a strict action will be taken against him, he maintained. The DC said edible items of good quality should be available abundantly and the benefits should reach the public at any cost. He said price control magistrates should monitor prices of foodstuff on daily basis.

He said indiscriminate crackdown should be launched against profiteers and black marketers. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtasham Anwar directed the authorities to ensure provision of all out facilities to the people visiting Ramadan Bazaars and said sufficient security and parking arrangements should also be made outside Ramadan Bazaars.

He directed the administration to ensure implementation of price control mechanism for Ramazan Bazaars.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtasham Anwar said eight Ramazan Bazaars had been established throughout the district where commodities of daily use and edibles would be available to consumers at rates lower than the market.