15 injured in cylinder blast at tandoor

Fifteen people, including children, suffered injuries in a cylinder blast in a tandoor in Dir

Colony just before Iftar on Monday.Ambulances and fire brigade were rushed to the tandoor in the Dir Colony on Ring Road after the gas cylinder blast. Officials said at least 15 people including many children sustained burn injuries in the incident. They were shifted to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the government took notice of the frequent incidents of cylinder blasts and directed the administration to find the reasons and ensure no such incident happens in future.