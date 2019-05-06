tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq has directed the district administration including Food Department to set up “Sasta Bazaar” on regular basis and ensure availability of all edible commodities on the subsidised prices during the holy month of Ramazan.
The official presided over a price review committee (PRC) meeting at his office, wherein the participants formulated a strategy to provide better facilities to consumers during the holy month through monitoring profiteering and hoarding of food items by the wholesalers and providing edible items on fair prices.
ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq has directed the district administration including Food Department to set up “Sasta Bazaar” on regular basis and ensure availability of all edible commodities on the subsidised prices during the holy month of Ramazan.
The official presided over a price review committee (PRC) meeting at his office, wherein the participants formulated a strategy to provide better facilities to consumers during the holy month through monitoring profiteering and hoarding of food items by the wholesalers and providing edible items on fair prices.