close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

Sasta Bazaar

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq has directed the district administration including Food Department to set up “Sasta Bazaar” on regular basis and ensure availability of all edible commodities on the subsidised prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

The official presided over a price review committee (PRC) meeting at his office, wherein the participants formulated a strategy to provide better facilities to consumers during the holy month through monitoring profiteering and hoarding of food items by the wholesalers and providing edible items on fair prices.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar