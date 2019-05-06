Sasta Bazaar

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq has directed the district administration including Food Department to set up “Sasta Bazaar” on regular basis and ensure availability of all edible commodities on the subsidised prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

The official presided over a price review committee (PRC) meeting at his office, wherein the participants formulated a strategy to provide better facilities to consumers during the holy month through monitoring profiteering and hoarding of food items by the wholesalers and providing edible items on fair prices.