Two kiln workers kidnapped

TANK: Unidentified people kidnapped two brick kiln labourers in the suburbs of Tank at gunpoint, police sources said.According to a first information report lodged (FIR) by Afnan Khan, son of Mumtaz Khan, a resident of Sheikh Sultan village, four unidentified people who were armed with sophisticated weapons abducted his two laborers Ikram Shah, son of Riaz Shah, a resident of Shada village and labourer Muhammad Ramzan, son of Sona Khan, a resident of Kulachi at gunpoint. He said the kidnapped persons were shifted to an undisclosed location. Gomal Bazar Police Station registered a case against unidentified accused. A week ago a Federal Board of Revenue official and his three relatives were abducted from their residence at gunpoint. The police are still clueless about their whereabouts.
