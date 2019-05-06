Homeopaths claim anti-poliovirus vaccine prepared in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Certain senior homeopathic doctors have claimed that the National College of Homeopathy has prepared an anti-poliovirus vaccine in Pakistan which could be tested and verified from any laboratory to check its efficacy.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, retired Colonel Iqbal Shaheen, Dr Saeedur Rehman Khattak, Dr Adeel, Dr Rahim Ahmad and others urged the parents to get their children vaccinated with the vaccine to help eradicate the crippling disease from the country. They said, unfortunately, Pakistan was one of the three countries that still had poliovirus while more than 200 countries had got rid of the disease. Dr Iqbal Shaheen claimed that 1.1 million children in Peshawar alone were not given anti-polio drops as their parents refused to get the children vaccinated and the National Emergency Operation Centre has feared re-emergence of the virus.

He said many members of the polio teams were targeted and harmed, but they were brave enough to continue performing their duty.He felt the people were fed up with the polio vaccine prepared by the West as they had reservations about it due to various reasons. He said polio is still affecting children in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria and was ruining their future. To cope with the situation, he said the homoeopaths had prepared Lathyrus Sativus vaccine against the poliovirus. “It is a gift for our nation,” he remarked.

In his detailed presentation, Iqbal Shaheen highlighted the role of Homeopathy in the eradication of polio and explained recommendations of top homoeopaths.“The international community and Health Department failed to convince parents to get polio drops administered to children and this is why the deadly disease could not be eradicated. In case of parents’ refusal, he said the ultimate sufferer is Pakistan and its citizen.

He said the anti-polio drops could be used with simple water to eliminate this disease, adding time has come to take bold and practical steps and save the society from the destruction of polio vaccine prepared by the West.