CCPO says security upgraded for Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Police have upgraded security for the holy month of Ramazan with deploying over 3000 personnel in different parts of the provincial capital and another 1813 for the security of mosques.

Police contingents have been deployed in the crowded trade centres, entry and exit points to the city and around the worship places. Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told reporters four armoured personnel carriers, 30 patrolling teams and as many rider squads would be performing duty round-the-clock during the holy month.

Besides, 20 additional special teams will be patrolling the city during Iftar and Sehr times. The official said policewomen and policemen in civvies have been deployed at the busy trade centres to keep a check on suspicious people.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman added that 1813 personnel would be deployed for the security of 763 mosques during Taraveeh and other prayers. He said that snap checking points would be set up in different parts of the city.The CCPO said steps had been taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. He said the SSP traffic had been directed to ensure no road was blocked so that people could move smoothly during the holy month.