close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
May 7, 2019

CCPO says security upgraded for Ramazan

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: Police have upgraded security for the holy month of Ramazan with deploying over 3000 personnel in different parts of the provincial capital and another 1813 for the security of mosques.

Police contingents have been deployed in the crowded trade centres, entry and exit points to the city and around the worship places. Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told reporters four armoured personnel carriers, 30 patrolling teams and as many rider squads would be performing duty round-the-clock during the holy month.

Besides, 20 additional special teams will be patrolling the city during Iftar and Sehr times. The official said policewomen and policemen in civvies have been deployed at the busy trade centres to keep a check on suspicious people.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman added that 1813 personnel would be deployed for the security of 763 mosques during Taraveeh and other prayers. He said that snap checking points would be set up in different parts of the city.The CCPO said steps had been taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. He said the SSP traffic had been directed to ensure no road was blocked so that people could move smoothly during the holy month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar