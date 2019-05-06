Business community rejects increase in POL prices

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community on Monday rejected the increase in the prices of the petroleum products as a harbinger of the tsunami of price-hike and asked the government to withdraw its decision forthwith so that the masses could get relief in Ramazan.

Faiz Muhammad Faizi, President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said government on the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the prices of petroleum products, which not only shattered country’s economy but also multiplied miseries of the poverty-stricken masses in the holy month.

The SCCI chief said that instead of giving any relief to poor masses across the country, the government was multiplying miseries of the poor.He said an increase of up to Rs9.42 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs4.89 per litre in rates of diesel was tantamount to “drone attack” which is going to affect the business community and poor people alike.

Faizi asked the government to withdraw its decision of increasing the petroleum products prices so that the poor people could be provided relief.He feared the cost of industrial production would increase with the recent huge hike in petroleum products which will undoubtedly bring a new wave of inflation in the country.

The act of the government increasing the prices of POL by such a stride was simply meant to add to the difficulties the people, particularly the poor, unemployed and daily wagers in all parts of the country, the SCCI chief said.

He went on add that it has been observed over so many years that essential food commodities had been subsidized in most of the countries in the world during Ramazan but in Pakistan, it is the other way round where prices of most of the essential items are raised manifold.

Both the government and the trader should keep the prices of the essential items in control so that those living hand to the mouth could also get these items in the Ramazan, he maintained.The SCCI chief rejected the government justification for the increase in prices of petroleum commodities which said it was due to petrol rates in the international market.

He said that the government was increasing the prices of petroleum commodities gradually to reduce the budget deficit and meet its other expenditures, which is strongly condemnable.The SCCI chief said that instead of giving relief to both the common people and business community, the government was taking unwise decisions, putting the country’s economy at stake, which won’t be allowed.

Edwardes College students protest teacher’s suspension

Students of Edwardes College Peshawar staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday against the removal of a teacher by the principal, urging the authorities to take notice of the matter.

The protesters, while carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans and urged the government to take notice of the deteriorating condition of the education. The speakers held the Principal Nayyar Firdaus responsible for the prevailing situation at the college, saying that the college’s education standard was on the decline.

They said the principal was suspending teachers in violation of rules without any prior notices. The students warned to continue to protest until the restoration of the suspended teacher.