USC to provide ‘Panahgahs’ in Ramazan

Islamabad Endeavoring to benefit the homeless and underprivileged segment of the society, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has intended to provide ‘Sehr-o-Iftar’ packs in all ‘Panahgah’ (shelter homes) during the holy month of Ramadan.

Talking to APP here on Monday, an official of USC informed that under this social initiative the USC will ensure to provide ‘Sehr-o-Iftar’ packs in all ‘Panahgah’ across the country to facilitate the homeless people and spread the blessings of the holy month.

He said the USC already held a meeting with the management of ‘Panahgah’ finalised the plan. He further said the USC is committed at providing maximum relief to the masses and through this initiative the homeless and needy people would be able to get healthy food during Ramadan.