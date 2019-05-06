‘Concern for Mental Health’ organises charity event

Islamabad: A charity event has been organised by the Chairperson ‘Concern for Mental Health’ Tehreem Siagol at Chak Shehzad, to raise the awareness regarding the issues, challenges and solutions for mental healthcare.

Ambassador Nila Choan, Ms, Nina Saeed, Lady Ghazala Hameed, Ambassador of Hungry, Brig. Zarrif & Ruby Malik along with the worthy diplomats, dignitaries, participants and activists from different of walks of life are invited to grace the charity event. Moreover, to encourage people to opt for mental healthcare and treatment, experts and psychiatrists will be addressing the issue and will also propose solutions and innovative ideas to the concerned authorities to curb this issue in a way practical and smooth way.

Concern for Mental Health has set up model programmes for treatment, counseling, occupational therapy, rehabilitation services, medications, particularly paying attention to the underprivileged indigent populations.

Currently, Mental Health care is one of the burning issues worldwide which requires huge amount of solution seeking attention like never before, even the developed countries with higher standard of living are facing the increasing mental health issues.

Mental disorders which are commonly found worldwide are: Schizophrenia, Bipolar Depression, Unipolar Depression, Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders, and Substance Dependency. The main issue is to encourage people enough to talk about it and accept it as any other disease and feel no shame in getting help. Mental health issues are always considered as taboo and not much talked about regardless of socio-economic conditions, which has eventually caused an extravagant increase in the issue.