Nurses call off strike after parleys with govt

Islamabad: The nursing staff of Federal Poly Clinic Hospital called off their strike after fruitful negotiations with Parliamentary Secretary for Health Nausheen Hamid here on Monday.

“Just give us three days and we shall accede to all your genuine demands,” Nausheen assured the protestors, who made it clear that any U-turn in the government’s stance would lead to resumption of the strike.

Frustrated by the government’s indifference, the nurses, who had been observing a token strike for six days, had closed the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the hospital on Monday, with an announcement that the strike would continue till the acceptance of their demands. The Emergency Departments, as well as the Intensive Care and Dialysis Units of the hospital, however, remained open despite the strike, which was scaled up because they sensed the government being in no mood to attend to their woes.

The protesting nurses have been criticizing the government for its “failure to uphold the principles of justice and fair play, thereby spreading anarchy and social unrest.” They believe that they are entitled to all the benefits enshrined in their charter of demands, and are frustrated by the disparity characterizing the award of remunerations and other benefits to nurses at the provincial versus federal levels.

The demands of the nurses include timescale promotions as per Estacode rules; induction of additional nursing staff in order to bridge the widening nurse-patient ratio and to decrease workload; increase in nurses’ stipend to a minimum of Rs. 40,000 so that it is brought at par with the amount being paid in KPK and Punjab; increase in mess and kit allowance so that it is raised to Rs. 11,000 per month (equivalent to other provinces); award of Nursing Professional Allowance of Rs. 10,000 per month as prevalent in other provinces; de-freezing of the Health Risk Allowance equal to basic running salary; award of proper accommodation to nurses as per their entitlement quota; exemption of night shift duties of nurses who have completed 20 years of service or have reached 50 years of age; and handing over of the possession of nurses’ hostels to nursing administrations.