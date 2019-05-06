close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

Women Leaders Summit held

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

Islamabad: Professionals from different fields shared their views about success and achievement at the first Women Leaders Summit held at Aiwan-e-Quaid, here.

Organised by Positive Pakistan in collaboration with Foremost Her, the purpose of this event was to enhance the employability skills amongst youth specially the Women. The gathering was also meant to empower youth in leadership skills to that they can lead the society with social harmony, peace and tolerance. Around 400 youth participated in the summit.

Prominent among the speakers of the conference included President Positive Pakistan Abid Iqbal Khari, Raja Sadat Ali, Uzma Syed, Huma A. Chughtai, Najmi Rizvi, Dr. Sadia Kamal, Dr. Adeela Sehar, Samina Bokhari andSenior Vice President Positive Pakistan Umair Raza.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad