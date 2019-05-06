Women Leaders Summit held

Islamabad: Professionals from different fields shared their views about success and achievement at the first Women Leaders Summit held at Aiwan-e-Quaid, here.

Organised by Positive Pakistan in collaboration with Foremost Her, the purpose of this event was to enhance the employability skills amongst youth specially the Women. The gathering was also meant to empower youth in leadership skills to that they can lead the society with social harmony, peace and tolerance. Around 400 youth participated in the summit.

Prominent among the speakers of the conference included President Positive Pakistan Abid Iqbal Khari, Raja Sadat Ali, Uzma Syed, Huma A. Chughtai, Najmi Rizvi, Dr. Sadia Kamal, Dr. Adeela Sehar, Samina Bokhari andSenior Vice President Positive Pakistan Umair Raza.